Village Stage Productions is a nonprofit theater organization providing accessible theater opportunities to all ages and skill levels. Their vision is to promote connection, foster an appreciation for diversity, and set youth up for success through unique and immersive theater education.

Clue: On Stage

During a dinner party gone awry, someone killed Mr. Boddy in the Study, with the revolver. But…Whodunit? Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Ms. Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, and Mrs. White all have motive and access to weapons. The mystery must be solved before someone else gets murdered…or is it too late? Join this zany cast of characters in this delightful comedy, based on the movie and board game, and discover who the murder really is! April 13-23 (Thursday-Sunday), 7:00 PM. Tickets on sale now at: www.villagestageproductions.com

Based on the Screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com)