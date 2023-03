Bring-Back-the-Funk Art & Vintage Market

Inaugural kick-off of a once-a-month or so art & vintage funk market by a collaboration of artists and vendors. Find everything from original art and prints to pottery, vintage vinyl, tie-dye, art totes and purses, baby and kids’ clothes, soap bombs, garden totems, masks, vintage clothes and more. Different every month and often with live music and eats — and cider! Indoors, so the market is “on” rain or shine!

