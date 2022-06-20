Join us at BOTANIKA! Explore your creativity and make your own botanical resin jewelry, while enjoying wine with friends. You’ll be guided through the creative process by Mae, owner/creator of Vivid Mae. This workshop is great for beginners. No previous experience necessary!
Ticket price includes 2 pieces of jewelry (made by you), charcuterie, cheese, and wine.
