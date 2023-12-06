Vox Musica is a professional-level women’s vocal ensemble that presents innovative concert projects that perpetuate the stories of our community and beyond. Vox seeks to engage and educate their audience through multi-media collaborative experiences.

Join Vox Musica for DARKNESS TO LIGHT: A Vox Christmas to be taken on a musical journey like no other. The evening will begin in darkness singing Vox’s unique, beloved arrangement of Silent Night and will close by singing Dan Forrest’s “Lux,” a multi-movement work that reminds us that there is always hope for light and peace, even in the worst times of war and strife. Join them for a concert that evokes the full embodiment of light (both earthly and ethereal) that we desperately need right now.



December 16-18 at 7PM

Sacramento & Davis Performances

