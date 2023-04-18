Vox Musica is a professional-level women’s vocal ensemble that presents innovative concert projects that perpetuate the stories of the Greater Sacramento community and beyond. Vox Musica seeks to engage and educate their audience through multi-media collaborative experiences.

About ODE TO THE EARTH & SKY: Secular Music for Organ & Choir: This project will present new and innovative works that speak to the powerful relationship between our planet, sky, sun, and moon. It is an appropriate theme to center our performance as the weekend of our concert is during the celebration of earth day. At the heart of our concert is a unique work, Ode to the Sun, a setting of Scott Mehner’s text that articulates the important relationship between earth and the sun, “the green Earth’s golden muse.” It is paired with newly commissioned works from several regional composers, including Sarah Wald and Adam Ward. Our featured artist is Vox Alumnus Molly Pease, a vocalist and composer who explores the musical realm of innovation and expectation. Our performance is enhanced visually with projection mapping by local projection mapping artists Matthew Childers. Having just returned from a tour with Bjork, Molly will compose and sing on several new works during our concert. ODE TO THE EARTH & SKY is a three-night performance with a pre-recorded, professionally mastered audio & video recording option for anyone who wants to watch the performance virtually.



https://www.voxmusica.net/project-three

https://www.voxmusica.net/tickets



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction