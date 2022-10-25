Wag Hotels is hosting its annual family-friendly Haunted Howl-o-ween Party to benefit Hearts for Paws Rescue on Thursday, October 27th. Guests are invited to explore a haunted hotel with dog-friendly activities around every corner starting at 6:30 PM and ending at 8:00 PM.

Guests can take a photo with Cruella de Ville, enter a costume contest with prizes, make pumpkin spice puppuccinos, and more!

Tickets are $10 online, $15 at the door. Kids and dogs enter for free.



waghotels.com/sacramento/events

eventbrite.com