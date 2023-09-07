Ready to start fresh? Western Pacific Truck School is the fastest way to start a stable, long-term,

and rewarding career.

Western Pacific Truck School’s commercial training programs stress safe and efficient operation of various types of tractors and trailers. They emphasize a thorough knowledge of Federal Department of Transportation (DOT) rules and regulations. Students are given necessary defensive driving techniques, skills and knowledge to help them meet the stringent requirements of the National Commercial Driver’s License Examination.



2119 W. Mach Lane

Stockton, CA

(800) 333-1233

https://www.wptruckschool.com/