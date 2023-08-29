Bennett’s American Cooking, offers prime seafood and steak dishes along with share plates, sandwiches and salads with a focus on freshly prepared and house made plates with 16 items priced at $20 or less.

The atmosphere features an expansive bar at the heart of the restaurant with an upscale, yet casual, dining experience. Expect attentive service and Bennett’s signature hospitality – an extension of their other restaurant – Bennett’s kitchen•bar•market in Roseville.



6604 Lonestree Blvd | Rocklin

https://bennettsamericancooking.com/