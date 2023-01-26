An elevated, energetic destination, La Popular features authentic Mexican cuisine that proudly represents the genuine culture, traditions, and history of Mexico, and an innovative and extensive agave-centric cocktail program combined with warm hospitality. The restaurant presents an elevated take on straightforward dishes by using exceptional ingredients, adventurous flavors, and innovative preparations. Chic modern interiors and covet-worthy playlists will create an unbeatable fun vibe for guests.



https://www.lapopularcdmx.com/

