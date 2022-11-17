When restaurateur Sam Gordon opened Sam’s Hof Brau in 1959, he had a clear understanding of the irresistible appeal of homemade comfort food and great beer at value pricing. And despite a change of ownership and subtle name changes over the years, the basic premise of the restaurant hasn’t been altered a bit.



Sam’s Hof Brau and ten other restaurants established by the late Sam Gordon were purchased in the 1960s by the Denny’s Corporation, which started selling them off individually a few years later. In 1992, Pete Lennarz, who began working for Gordon as a teenager, bought the Watt and El Camino location and was determined to maintain its authenticity.



originalsamshofbrau.com/

