On today’s What’s on the Menu, Gary visits The Willow, the brand new Italian Restaurant in Sacramento.



This dining room is where we reunite after long travels, gather to celebrate, relax, and share good food.

Our cuisine is inspired by the Southern Italian and Mediterranean Sea regions, with a focus on house-made pastas, seafood, and game proteins.

While you join us for a great meal and libations—we hope you’ll enjoy these beautiful colors, patterns, and textures and find the same comfort in this space that we do.

Our dining room is an extension of our hospitality.



1006 4th St.

Sacramento, CA

(916) 938-8001

https://willowsacramento.com/