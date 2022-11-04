The All White Party – The Egyptian Experience benefiting the L for Lupus Community Foundation.
The event features an Egyptian Market Place where guests can purchase art, clothing,
Henna tattoos, and event memorabilia. Guest will venture through sections each
displaying a unique décor inspired by the theme all leading to the elaborate staging of
Cleopatra’s Fashion Show.
Eden Garden Event Center
8434 Bradshaw Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624
Saturday, November 5th 2022
9-11AM
The All White Party – An Egyptian Experience
December 5th 2022
6PM – 11:30PM
www.dmrproductions.online