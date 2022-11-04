The All White Party – The Egyptian Experience benefiting the L for Lupus Community Foundation.

The event features an Egyptian Market Place where guests can purchase art, clothing,

Henna tattoos, and event memorabilia. Guest will venture through sections each

displaying a unique décor inspired by the theme all leading to the elaborate staging of

Cleopatra’s Fashion Show.



Eden Garden Event Center

8434 Bradshaw Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Saturday, November 5th 2022

9-11AM

The All White Party – An Egyptian Experience

December 5th 2022

6PM – 11:30PM

Eden Garden Event Center

8434 Bradshaw Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624



www.dmrproductions.online