Wholistic Canine is a small Sacramento based dog training company. They focus on teaching the human how to communicate with their dog. They cover every age and breed of dogs, from puppies to seniors and we offer basic obedience, advanced obedience and we specialize in anxious and reactive dogs.
916-500-4176
MyWholisticCanine.com
