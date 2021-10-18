The Midtown Association is thrilled to present a first-time event – the Wicked Wednesdays at Winn Halloween Harvest – on Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. In addition to the normal bustling farmers’ market booths, vendors, and food trucks filled with a diverse variety of culinary creations and artisan goods available every week, the spirited open-air event will include entertaining live music, a pop-up pumpkin patch offered by rough patch farm, trick-or-treating for kids, additional food trucks on-site, a special storytime in the Candibird Salon decked out in Halloween décor, a Halloween-inspired creative coloring station for kids, and a family costume contest. For those interested, costume contest participants should visit the on-site midtown association booth to sign up. Winners taking 1st, 2nd or 3rd place will be announced at 6 p.m. And prizes will include gift cards to fan-favorite local midtown restaurants.

Winn Park is located at 1616 28th street (28th & p streets) and this special fall celebration will take place on the 27th street side. For more information and event details, please visit www.exploremidtown.org/wednesdays-at-winn.

Wednesdays at Winn is a year-round certified farmers’ market that debuted in august 2020 and operates from 3 to 7 p.m. (or 7:30 p.m. In spring and summer). An immediate success, the popular market features 30+ open-air booths filled with organic produce, flowers, and farmers’ market grocery items along with additional elements such as free fitness classes, eye-catching artistry and more. Plus, Sutter Health is an invaluable sponsor of the ebt efforts that make food accessible year-round at Wednesdays at Winn.

Wednesdays at Winn and the midtown farmers market are presented and supported by the midtown association, which is committed to ensuring Midtown remains a thriving center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy. In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the midtown association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @exploremidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: the mission of the midtown association (ma) is to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about ma, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org