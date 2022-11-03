At Wild Idea Buffalo Company they have raised the “steaks” stakes in how animals are raised for food. In addition to our large landscape-grazing model, where our bison graze 365 days a year on the prairie. At Wild Idea Buffalo Company you can always be confident that their animals are 100% grass-fed/grass-finished and are never administered any antibiotics or hormones. And, because their animals eat only the grass beneath their feet, you can also count on no GMOs.

