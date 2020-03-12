William Jessup University Music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

William Jessup University's music department presents its 11th annual 'Night of Classics' benefit concert entitled Spirit of America on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. in the growing university's academic warehouse. The event features a patriotic concert the whole family will enjoy.

Performances feature the university choir and orchestra, a 130-student choral and orchestra group delivering a dynamic and powerful concert experience. An all-women's ensemble of over 30 members known as Jessup's Concert Choir also performs as well as Crossroads, a small ensemble group of students with an assorted repertoire in acapella, gospel, jazz and rhythm and blues. For ticket information please visit: http://www.jessupmusic.com/tickets