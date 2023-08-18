Raucous, irreverent, and never politically correct, willie barcena is one of the sharpest minds in comedy. His universal material spans family, religion, race, sex, politics, and whatever else you aren’t supposed to talk about. His twelve tonight show appearances are among the most frequent for any comedian and by far the most for any latino comedian.

A 20-year comedy veteran and road warrior, willie brings laughs and insights all over the world, including many shows for the troops stationed abroad. He has appeared on many tv shows including: “moesha,” “the wayans brothers,” and he was chosen to be the host of the popular si-tv production “latino laugh festival – the show.”

His one-hour comedy central special received rave reviews, and he followed that up with a showtime special, and his latest special, now on netflix, shows willie is just getting better. First generation Mexican American, Willie arrived at age six and grew up in East and Northeast L.A. with a tough single mom, no father, streetwise, among gang bangers and blue collar.

www.williebarcena.com Willie Barcena @williebarcena TIKTOK:williebarcena

Willie Barcena Live! 8/19 8pm

Crest Theater

1013 K St Sacramento, CA 95814

Willie Barcena a legendary stand up comedian, who has worked with Felipe Esparza, George Lopez, Fluffy, George Perez, Jeff Garcia, and many more. He Will be promoting his event for August 19th at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento. Every time he is on stage is a new experience with new material.