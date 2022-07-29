Wing It On Wheels is a mobile Hot Wing trailer in Jackson, CA. Owned & Operated by Manuel Duarte.

We have been in business since 2019 and mobile since 2021. We serve over 12 different flavors on our

Bone-In and Boneless wings, we also have Cauliflower Wings if chicken isn’t your thing. Along with our

Wings we serve French Fries & Tater Tots, plain or with our Garlic Parm wing sauce drizzled over the top.

We can’t forget about our All Beef 1/4lb 7″ Hot Dogs as well. You can catch us mostly at Breweries in

Amador County, Sac County, El Dorado County & San Joaquin County. We also cater public/private

events. Check out our social media pages or website to find where we will be next.

