Wise Villa Winery is OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK 11:00am – 5:00pm for curbside touch-free wine pick-up. We care deeply about all of our local communities being affected by the extended shelter in place. So to show our love for the 916, we are currently having an amazing online sale! Take 25% off our entire wine cellar and enjoy FREE local delivery to Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln, and Loomis. We are also offering shipping at $9.16 per case to the Greater Sacramento Region. To pair with our wine, Chef Marc of Wise Villa Winery has also created a brand NEW curbside takeout menu with two delicious meal options: a complete dinner for 2 for $35 & A La Carte for $15! See menu for details.