Wood Resin Hand Made are motivated by these three problems. Trees from wildfires litter our beautiful landscapes. There aren’t enough choices for acquiring a home. Everything seems like it is imported and factory-made, we want more authentic and local products.

They are able to utilize the burned dead trees that commercial mills aren’t interested in, and would otherwise be left standing. They create one-of-a-kind Timber Frame Tiny Homes that create more options and opportunities for people looking for homes. The art and earrings we make tell a clear and authentic story of wildfire stripping the beauty from our trees only to find that beauty again in a new and different way.



https://www.woodresinhandmade.com/

