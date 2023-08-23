The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated TV series, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, John Legend, David Bowie, and more! The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up to take center stage!

The SpongeBob Musical is a family-friendly production featuring mild language, cartoonish violence, and positive themes of friendship and perseverance, but beware, it may not be suitable for crusty old barnacles and crabby fish who hate to laugh and have fun.





