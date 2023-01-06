Work of Art Studios is a place where people of all abilities and interests can work side-by-side to discover their artistic voice. We believe art is fueled by play, exploration, and curiosity. Instructors cater instruction level to the skill level and artistic vision of their students and break down complex techniques into easily manageable steps. We believe in every person’s ability to express themselves artistically, and encourage and nurture the creative journey of every artist we have the privilege to work with.



Wire Cherry Blossom Tree Workshop

Saturday, January 21, 2023

10am-12pm

8345 Folsom Blvd. #101

Sacramento, CA 95826

https://www.woastudios.com/