Midtown Association Offers Free

“Fresh Air: Fremont Park” Health & Wellness Classes through 9/30

Midtown Parks is proud to offer a continuing series of free health and wellness classes at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street) on weekdays through September 30. To help raise awareness for the open-air classes available at the popular park, 13 fresh and colorful new light pole banners will be installed around the exterior of the park on Tuesday, August 2. Launched in 2019, Midtown Parks is non-profit 501(c)(3) arm of the Midtown Association that aligns with the mission of the organization to create a center for culture, creativity, and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core.

Designed to encourage a mindful lifestyle, a schedule of workout and networking activations at Fremont Park include the following:

Fresh Air: Fremont Park Summer Schedule

• Mondays (6-7 p.m.) – Pilates with Christina Impastato

• Tuesdays (6-7 p.m.) – Yoga Moves Us

• Wednesdays (6-7 p.m.) – Bootcamp with Jarita Gulley

• Thursdays (6-7 p.m.) – Yoga Moves Us

• Fridays (10 a.m.- 1 p.m.) — Open Air Coworking with a Lunch Hour Lounge that includes live music, lawn games and rotating activities

• Last Friday of each month (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Miridae mobile nursery and Sacramento Mobile Library on-site at park

Workouts are open to all ages and fitness levels and the class schedules are subject to change. For more details, please visit www.exploremidtown.org/get-outside-with-fresh-air-fremont-park/.

These outdoor activations are examples of ways Midtown Parks supports the well-being of the community by creating centrally located public spaces designed to provide opportunities for recreation, leisure, and to build relationships with neighbors. For more information about upcoming activations and ways to sponsor or support Midtown Parks throughout the year, please visit www.MidtownParks.org.

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org.