The World Vision Gift Catalog features hundreds of life-changing items, ranging in price from $10 to $15,000, including handmade gifts, livestock, water filtration systems, economic empowerment services, access to medicine, clothing, school supplies and more. Shoppers can give gifts in a loved one’s name and choose to print a personalized card describing the gift and its impact. To order from World Vision’s Gift Catalog visit www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction