Cute and Cozy Art for everyone to enjoy. Prescilla Ann is an artist from Stockton, CA who makes kawaii stuffed animals and artwork inspired by her love of cute things, her culture, and upbringing as a first generation Filipina-American.

Where to find her:

https://yarncircus.com/

https://www.instagram.com/yarncircus/



November 25 & 26

11AM – 7PM

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Ticket information: FREE