Yiah’s Confections is an Amador County based dessert maker, specializing in custom dessert table treats. Services are expanded to Amador County and beyond. Offering monthly party package specials, there is always an option for every budget to add delicious, beautiful treats to every occasion. Place an order via instagram, facebook or email!

Instagram & Facebook: yiahsconfections

Email: Yiahsconfections@gmail.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction