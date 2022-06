Yolo County Animal Services Shelter is located in Woodland, CA. and serves the cities of Woodland, Davis, West Sacramento, Winters, and all the unincorporated rural areas in Yolo County. We have many adoptable animals available and ready to become part of your family. If you are ready to open your heart and your home, check us out on social media and friendsofycas.org. Looking for more ways to help the animals waiting for their furever homes…volunteer, foster or donate.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction