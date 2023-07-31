Yolo County Children’s Alliance (YCCA) is a nonprofit serving families and children in Yolo County. Their mission is to ensure everyone in Yolo County has access to the resources they need to build meaningful ties to their communities and each other.

For 10+ years, YCCA has partnered with the school districts and the County to provide thousands of Yolo County children in need with new backpacks filled with resources and school supplies. In 2022 this Backpack Giveaway Program brought more than 1,600 students grades K-12 new supplies! This year, they are anticipating providing that support to more than 2,500 students. The number may seem high, but as the cost of living increased, our organization, like many others, is seeing a massive increase in need for basic supports like food, and of course school supplies.

YCCA is kicking off our 2023 Backpack Giveaway Program on August 5, with a Back-to-School Family Resource Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, August 5, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. At Bryte Park in West Sacramento. Even if you’re not in need of a backpacks, they’ll have more than 25 partner organizations present at the fair to provide resources, and of course, provide games, activities, food, and free family fun! The goal of this event is to not only provide families the opportunity to receive basic needs, but also connect them with resources they may not normally have the opportunity to connect with, or oftentimes don’t want to come and outright ask for support through them. This event is anticipated to provide some free family fun, and of course resources, to hundreds of students and their families!

Families who are in need of a backpack for the 2023 school year can either come to the event and register on site, although we have a limited supply, or they can call our Family Resource Center at 916-572-0560.



www.YoloKids.org





