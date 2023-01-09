The Yuba County Library is located in Marysville California and strives to provide all residents with access to education, information, free programs, and services; along with teaching and nurturing a love of reading. The Beeswax Sheet Candle making program is part of their Wind Down Wednesdays, a series of programs that occur once a month and cover different ways to relax, distress, and “wind down”. Wind down with them on January 25th at 4 PM by learning how to make beautiful candles out of beeswax sheets! This program is free but spaces are limited. Please register for the program by calling 530-749-7380 or by clicking on the following link: www.eventbrite.com/e/493183855187





