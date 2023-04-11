Yummy Honey Co local honey based out of Sacramento. CA They carry 5 different honeys that have Health benefits for allergies, diabetes, anxiety, and sleeping problems utilizing it for cooking sweet and savory meals and a alternative 100% Grade A natural sweetener.

They’re Certified 100% Kosher honey: prepared ethically and with environmental standards.

Their honey is blessed by a Hebrew Rabbi

Proudly Black woman-owned

Minority-owned Business

Member of the California Beekeeper Association

Member of the NAACP

Certified California Grown Product

Cottage Food licensed and operated

They’re currently in their 2nd year at The Midtown Farmers Market partnership with Sutter Hospital. They’re also being carried in Atrium 916 – Creative Innovation Center for Sustainability in Old Sacramento. Ca. Heart Craft Studio in Rancho Cordova, Ca. Cartel Crystals in Benicia, Ca.



www.yummyhoney.co

FaceBook

Instagram

