Yummy Honey Co local honey based out of Sacramento. CA They carry 5 different honeys that have Health benefits for allergies, diabetes, anxiety, and sleeping problems utilizing it for cooking sweet and savory meals and a alternative 100% Grade A natural sweetener.
They’re Certified 100% Kosher honey: prepared ethically and with environmental standards.
Their honey is blessed by a Hebrew Rabbi
Proudly Black woman-owned
Minority-owned Business
Member of the California Beekeeper Association
Member of the NAACP
Certified California Grown Product
Cottage Food licensed and operated
They’re currently in their 2nd year at The Midtown Farmers Market partnership with Sutter Hospital. They’re also being carried in Atrium 916 – Creative Innovation Center for Sustainability in Old Sacramento. Ca. Heart Craft Studio in Rancho Cordova, Ca. Cartel Crystals in Benicia, Ca.
