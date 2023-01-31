Proudly representing brown women everywhere, Zarna Garg is a mom and lawyer turned award-winning screenwriter and stand-up comedian, highlighting the immigrant and American experience with her own signature style.

Zarna Garg is currently on tour, performing across the West Coast. Here in California, she will be performing at Punch Line Comedy Sacramento on February 5th, and her 7:30PM show is already sold out! Only a few tickets are left for her added show at 4:00PM and a 1pm was just added.



www.zarnagarg.com

(916) 925-8500

punchlinesac.com