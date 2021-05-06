Celebrate and enjoy quality time with the mom or caregiver in your life at the fountains at Roseville. Join us in the courtyard for: Roxie’s Flower Truck – free roses for mom (while supplies last) and Mother’s Day bouquets for purchase. Mommy & me photos – receive a free 5×7 portrait with a donation of a package of diapers or baby wipes for local nonprofit kidsfirst. Reservations are required to allow for social distancing. Kids creation station for crafty, hands-on fun for the kids! Hosted by Recreate. Exclusive Mother’s Day specials at our restaurants. Train rides…and more! visit fountainsatroseville.com/play for more information and to make a photo reservation.
