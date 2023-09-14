For the first time Elk Grove and the greater Sacramento area will have the chance to travel back

in time to experience a truly original circus experience just as your ancestors enjoyed. Zoppé is

an old fashioned Italian Family Circus performing for 10 days in Elk Grove Park in partnership

with Consumes and the City of Elk Grove. The show premiers on September 15 at 6:00pm.

Various other showtimes are also available. Do not miss this journey of connection, inspiration,

and family, your hearts will thank you. All information at zoppe.net

