ADVENTURE AWAITS YOU AT NORTH LAKE TAHOE

Lake Tahoe is a big blue centerpiece, surrounded by massive granite peaks of the Sierra Nevada, with skies reflecting into the largest alpine Lake in North America. North Lake Tahoe spans two states, California and Nevada, with top rated lodging for your perfect family, romantic or relaxing vacation. Unique and beautiful communities dot the shores of North Lake Tahoe and the surrounding mountainsides, each offering fine, casual and leisure dining options.

Lake Tahoe offers hundreds of miles of hiking and biking trails, dozens of beaches, world-renown downhill and Nordic skiing, snow sports of all kinds, and 39 trillion gallons of water to enjoy. Many nationally recognized Lake Tahoe events including music festivals, concerts, food pairings and sporting events take place each season. With so much to do, you may need to stay awhile.

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL – TAKE THE PLEDGE!

From alpine blue waters to expansive mountain peaks, the Sierra landscape is truly awe-inspiring. To protect and preserve our beloved environment in Lake Tahoe, please commit to six travel pledges that will amplify environmental stewardship efforts. Rooted in preservation tactics, education and mindfulness, the pledge reminds visitors and locals alike to travel with awareness and observe the impact of your individual actions.