Anthony Silva
Judge Denies Anthony Silva’s Second Request to Remove Ankle Bracelet, Return to Work at Stockton Kids Club
Silva Appears in Court, Judge Denies Request to Seal Grand Jury Report
Former Stockton Mayor Working to Make Bail
Accounting Inconsistencies Forced Former Stockton Kids Club CEO to Resign
Friend: Silva Had Financial Troubles at Stockton Kids Club
More Anthony Silva Headlines
Lawyer Expects Silva to Return to US by Monday
Stockton Police Union Blasts Silva’s Citizens Police Review Board
City Staffers Take Charge of Kids Camp After Mayor Silva’s Arrest
City Reacts to Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva’s Arrest
Investigators: Stockton Mayor Silva Kept Recording of Strip Poker Game Involving Teen Boy
Mayor Anthony Silva Responds to Backlash Over Stolen Gun
Mayor Silva’s Political Consultant Aims to Separate Gun Investigation, Re-election Campaign
Civil Suit Filed Against Market in South Stockton
Stockton Mayor Holds PJ Party After Picture of Him in Bathrobe Circulates Online
Stockton Mayor Spotted Putting Up Campaign Signs at Gas Station Wearing Bathrobe