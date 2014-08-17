Skip to content
California Capital Airshow
California Capital Airshow Set for Take Off This Weekend
Children Paint Capital Airshow Plane on Closing Day
Interactive Kids Exhibit at the California Capital Airshow
What’s Going on at the California Capital Airshow?
Flying High with the Patriots Jet Team
More California Capital Airshow Headlines
Interview with a F-22 Raptor Pilot
VIDEO: Zero to 400 in 9 Seconds; See the Jet Car in Action
Teens Flying High, Become the Pilots of Tomorrow
TRACON Center in Rancho Cordova Manages 20,000 Square Miles of Airspace
A Celebration of Pride, Patriotism as Pilots Prepare for California Capital Airshow
Positive Altitude Event Gets Kids Excited about Flying