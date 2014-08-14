Skip to content
FOX40 News in the morning
Citrus Heights
In Your Neighborhood: Citrus Heights
Domestic Violence Suspect Barricaded Himself in Citrus Heights Apartment for Over 6 Hours
Local Girl’s Dreams Come True with Trip to Hollywood
Man Arrested in Citrus Heights Killing
Citrus Heights Police Search for Homicide Victim’s Vehicle
More Citrus Heights Headlines
Citrus Heights Police Open Fire on Armed Man in Park
‘Christmas CanTree’ Being Constructed at Sunrise Mall
Garage Fire Spreads to Home, Causes $150,000 in Damage
Two Arrested in Citrus Heights Bank Robbery
Walmart Market, and 95 Jobs, Coming to Citrus Heights
Response Team Helps Citrus Heights Police in Domestic Violence Calls
Surveillance Cameras Catch Clear Pictures of Suspected Welder Thieves
Snake Removed from Apartment Bathroom in Citrus Heights
Run Away With the Circus
‘Suspicious Material’ Found, Detonated after Kitchen Fire