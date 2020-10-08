Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Conversations for Change
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
Puerto Rico, unable to vote, becomes crucial to US election
Man breaks into home during children’s remote learning class, teacher calls 911
Report: Spy plane monitored protest where California National Guard head lives
Former Democratic power broker James A. Johnson dies at 76
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Class of 2021
Class of 2021: Lincoln senior athlete begins to see year take shape
Video
Trending
Man breaks into home during children’s remote learning class, teacher calls 911
Making Sparkling Wine and Vino-Brew
Elk Grove police: 14-year-old hit, killed crossing street on his bicycle
Video
Body parts found at California lake 2 years apart belonged to missing woman, authorities say
Video
Child molester serving life term killed in California prison
See the major cities where rent prices are plunging