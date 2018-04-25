Skip to content
East Area Rapist
Court filing indicates suspected East Area Rapist hopes to avoid trial
Video
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in ‘Golden State Killer’ Case
Suspected East Area Rapist’s Estranged Wife Releases a Statement
EXPOSED: Conversation With Paul Holes
Judge Denies Suspected East Area Rapist’s Effort to Fight DNA Collection Warrant
More East Area Rapist Headlines
Suspected East Area Rapist Due Back in Court for Sealed Search Warrant Hearing
Retired Investigator and Author Speaks out About the East Area Rapist
Friend of Couple Murdered by the East Area Rapist Speaks Out
Retired Officer in Disbelief After Seeing Suspected East Area Rapist’s Mugshot
What the East Area Rapist Case Means for Your Genetic Privacy
East Area Rapist Suspect Appears in Court in Wheelchair, Arraigned on Murder Charges
DNA Site Says It Didn’t Know About Use By Police in East Area Rapist Case
East Area Rapist: Origins of the Case with Carol Daly
DA: DNA from Genealogy Sites Led to Break in East Area Rapist Case
Quiet Citrus Heights Neighborhood Shaken by East Area Rapist Case