health
Health Week at FOX40!
Eating Fried Potatoes Linked to Higher Risk of Death, Study Says
Cat Ownership Not Linked to Mental Health Problems, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Gives 100 Percent Protection, Study Finds
Texas will Require Aborted Fetuses to be Buried or Cremated
More health Headlines
Vitamin D Doesn’t Prevent Disease for Most, Study Says
CDC Advises Pregnant Women Who Have Been to Miami-Dade to be Tested for Zika
Drug Being Sold Over the Counter Will Soon be Illegal
Zika Cases on the Rise in Florida
The Top 50 Causes of Death in America
Lawmakers Urge FDA to Lift Blood Ban for Gay Men
Here’s How Long Children Should Sleep Every Day
World’s First and Only Flying Eye Hospital in Sacramento
Obesity Increases in U.S. Women, Study Finds
High-Fat Mediterranean Diet, No Low-Fat One, is How You Lose Weight