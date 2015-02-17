Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
Joe Biden
Joe Biden: The Fight Against Cancer is Bipartisan
VP Joe Biden to Trump: ‘Grow Up, Donald’
Biden: Clinton Never Figured Out Why She was Running
Joe Biden Leaves the Door Open for a 2020 Run
Joe Biden: ‘I Would Like to See a Woman Elected’
More Joe Biden Headlines
Joe Biden Joins Facebook, Will Field Questions on Cancer Initiative
Obama Launches Cancer-Fight ‘Moonshot’ with Biden in Charge
Joe Biden Makes ‘Demotion’ Joke Ahead of 2016 Election
Joe Biden’s Wife On Board with 2016 Run
VP Biden Steals Spotlight at Defense Secretary’s Swearing-In