Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
medical
Family of Local Organ Donor, Transplant Recipient Meet
Texas will Require Aborted Fetuses to be Buried or Cremated
Vitamin D Doesn’t Prevent Disease for Most, Study Says
Global Study Lays Groundwork for Daily Statin Usage to Prevent Heart Disease
United CEO Returning to Work Two Months After Heart Transplant
More medical Headlines
California Hospital Pays Bitcoin Ransom After Malware Attack
Woman Wakes up After Surgery, Discovers her Belly Button is Gone
Milwaukee Boy, 9, Dies After Outpatient Tonsillectomy Surgery
Parents: Hospital Performed Surgery on Wrong Baby
Lawmakers Unveil California Health Plan Tax Proposal