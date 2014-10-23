Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
new york
Priceless ‘Rocky Horror’ Pictures Found in NYC Subway
$15 Minimum-Wage Movement Sets Sights on More States
NY Killer Off Death Row as Definition of Disabled Gets Tweak
NY Foster Dad Accused of Sexually Abusing 7 Kids in His Care, Prosecutors Say
Two NYPD Officers Shot in the Bronx
More new york Headlines
Statue of Liberty Evacuated Amid Police Investigation
Watch 500 Years of New York City History in a 47 Second Elevator Ride
NY Mayor, Police Commissioner Meet with Families of Slain Cops
‘The Godfather’ Wedding Home for Sale
New York Doctor Now Ebola Free,will be Released from Hospital
California Man Attacks New York Police Officers with a Hatchet
NY Doctor Tests Positive for Ebola Virus