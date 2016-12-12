Skip to content
offbeat
A Man Ordered a Beer for $6.76. The Hotel Charged Him $67,689
Woman Wins Hearts with Weird Voice-to-Text Comment on NYT Site
Canadian Man Fined for Singing ’90s Dance Tune in Car
Man Told Police He’d Turn Himself In if Facebook Post Got 1,000 Shares. Guess What Happened Next
Suspected Dark Web Drug Dealer ‘OxyMonster’ Tripped Up by Beard Contest
More offbeat Headlines
Nanny Job has $128K Salary, Access to Sports Cars… but There Are Certain Requirements
:-( Filmgoer Accused of Performing Lewd Act at ‘Emoji Movie’
‘Slime Eels’ Turn Oregon Highway into Gooey Mess after Truck Overturns
Driver Fights Speeding Ticket Over ‘Too Wordy’ School-Zone Sign – and Wins
12-Year-Old Big Sister Helps Deliver Baby Brother
Thieves Steal 30,000 Condoms from Vegas Warehouse
Man Sues After Asking for Real Butter, Getting a Substitute
Indonesian Man Swallowed by Python, Villagers and Reports Say
Man Brings 300,000 Pennies to DMV to ‘Inconvenience’ the State
British Firm Hiring an ‘Emoji Translator’