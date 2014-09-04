Skip to content
Oroville
Oroville Spillway Construction Hits Milestone as Crews Begin to Pour Concrete
Report Identifies 28 Potential Causes of Spillway Damage at Oroville Dam
DWR to Reopen Crippled Oroville Dam Spillway as Repair Work Continues
More Water will be Released at Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway
Water Levels at Lake Oroville Keep Falling Despite Rain
More Oroville Headlines
Medals Stolen from Veteran After He Evacuated Due to Oroville Dam Spillway Emergency
Relief Yet Caution for Returning Oroville Residents
Some Oroville Dam Spillway Evacuees Return Home
Gov. Jerry Brown Says Federal Aid Has Been Approved for Oroville Spillway
Water No Longer Flowing Over Oroville Dam Auxiliary Spillway
LIST: Oroville Emergency Resources and Evacuation Centers
Two Teens Arrested in Oroville Home Invasion, Beating
Body Found in Burned Car in Oroville