Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
Recalls
Baby stroller sold at Target and Amazon was recalled because of a possible fall hazard
The CDC is urging consumers to discard their salad kits after people were sickened with E. coli
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, check your pantry and fridge for these recalled foods
Cheese Nips recalled over possible plastic pieces
Aldi frozen berries recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination
More Recalls Headlines
Nestlé cookie dough recalled because it may have rubber pieces
More than 6,000 pounds of frozen meat sold at Walmart is recalled for possible salmonella contamination
Chicken Recall Expands Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour for Possible E. Coli Contamination
5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Recalled Due to Choking Hazard
Sandwiches and Salads Sold at Target, Fresh Market Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Hummus Recalled Nationwide Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Trader Joe’s, Green Giant and Signature Farms Packaged Vegetables Recalled Due to Listeria Risk
Honda Recalls 1.6 Million Vehicles Over Takata Airbags
Fisher-Price Recalls 71,000 Infant Inclined-Sleeper Accessories