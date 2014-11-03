Skip to content
Sac-Placer Crime Spree
Man Accused of Killing Deputies Tells Courtroom ‘I’m Guilty’
Wife of Fallen Deputy to Attend State of the Union
Art Auction Benefits Fallen Deputies
Accused Deputy Killer Certainly Meets Death Penalty Criteria, Attorney Says
Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Accused Deputy Killer
Pizza Restaurant Fundraising for Fallen Deputies
Man Shot in Sac-Placer Rampage Describes Fateful Moments
Sacramento Sheriff Defends Immigration Reform Plea, Calls Out President Obama
Sacramento Sheriff Calls for Immigration Reform in Video Message to President
Many of Auburn Police’s Rifles were Locked Up during Multi-County Rampage
2nd Suspect in Multi-County Rampage Moved to Different Jail
Sheriff’s ‘Tactical Foundation’ Fundraiser Benefits Fallen Deputies
FOX40 Exclusive: Accused Deputy Killer Describes Crime Spree from Behind Bars
Friends, Family, Law Enforcement Remember Detective Davis
Auburn Police Hold Public Forum on Deputy Shootings