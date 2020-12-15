Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Headlines
Coronavirus – The Latest Numbers
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Business
Conversations for Change
Veterans Voices
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Watch the Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda
Live
‘We decided to take some action’: Up to $10,000 fines approved for large parties in Fresno
Video
New requirements for hospitals to post prices begin Jan. 1
Video
Watch: Alabama venue set dumpster on fire to celebrate new year
Video
Morning
Destination California
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Community
Season of Joy
Community Calendar
Nominate a Remarkable Woman In Your Community!
Save Sac Restaurants
Class of 2021
In Your Neighborhood
Open For Business
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Job Corner
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Sights of Joy
Interactive map: Dazzling holiday displays across the region
Sights of Joy: A winter wonderland in Rio Linda
Video
Trending
EDD to issue extra payments to some Californians
Police investigate deadly shooting in Oak Park
Special delivery: Quadruplets born on NYE in Modesto
Gallery
COVID-19 workplace safety laws to take effect after New Year’s
Video
New California laws taking effect in 2021
CHP: Driver was unable to see 77-year-old pedestrian before fatal crash in Orangevale