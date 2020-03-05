Skip to content
FOX40 News in the morning
Speed Freak Killers
San Joaquin County Sheriff-Elect Hopes to Restore Public’s Trust in Department
Video
Speed Freak Killers Case Reopened; Families, Investigators Hoping for Answers
Video
State Senator Accuses San Joaquin Sheriff of Mishandling Remains in Speed Freak Killers Case
Video
Neighbors Stunned by Discovery of Skull Fragment in Yard
Search for Speed Freak Victims Ended
FBI: No Human Remains Found in Well Site
FBI to Update Dig Details for Victims of Speed Freak Killers
Bounty Hunter: FBI May Have Faked Serial Killer’s Death
Shermantine: FBI Digging in the Wrong Place
New Dig for ‘Speed Freak’ Victims to Start Thursday
FBI Starting New Search for Speed Freak Killer Remains
FBI Offering Update on Speed Freak Killer Victim Search
Hostage Suspect Likely on Meth during Standoff
Sheriff: I Wouldn’t do Anything Differently in Speed Freak Killers Victims’ Search
Deputies to Address Human Remains Mix-up in Speed Freak Killer Case