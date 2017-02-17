Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
storm
Nearby Citizens Keep Watchful Eye on Stressed Garden Highway Levee
LIVE BLOG: California Hit by Series of Storms
Evacuation Advisory Issued in Nevada City Community Due to Landslide Threat
Flooding Takes Out 50 Yards of Glenn County Train Tracks
Maxwell Begins Recovery After Flooding
More storm Headlines
San Joaquin River Residents Patrol Levees for Signs of Danger
Stanislaus County on Alert as Rivers Rise, Series of Storms Move In
Floodwaters Overtake Small Colusa County Town
Funnel Cloud Forms Over Sutter County
High Winds Uproot Tree, Knock Out Power for Thousands of SMUD Customers
Trees Come Crashing Down in Sacramento During First Wave of Weekend Storms
I-80 Travelers Experience Slow Start to Holiday Weekend Amid Winter Storms
Possible Mudslides Along Highway 50, I-80 Raise Concerns in Sierra
Modesto Trailer Park Residents Prepare to Evacuate as Wind, Rain Hit Stanislaus County
Sacramento Storms Topple Trees, Causing Power Outages, Destruction